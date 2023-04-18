HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt recently reminded Pennsylvania voters the deadline to apply to vote by mail in the municipal primary is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

“Every Pennsylvania voter who wants to vote using a mail ballot should apply for a no-excuse mail-in or absentee ballot today,” Schmidt said. “Voters should allow for as much time as possible when using the postal service to ensure their ballot is received on time.”

