MOUNT JEWETT – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn last week visited Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to celebrate the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail as Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year.

“Congratulations to the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail Club for elevating this phenomenal trail and supporting the many recreational opportunities it provides,” Dunn said. “Trails connect people to nature, recreational opportunities, communities, history, businesses and so much more. September is Trails Month in Pennsylvania and this celebration is a perfect way to lead us into our celebration of the important role of trails across the commonwealth.”

