HARRISBURG – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn last week encouraged anglers to utilize state park campsites and other lodging for overnight fishing trips.

This announcement comes as Gov. Josh Shapiro, in his budget address, highlighted the many advantages to Pennsylvania’s state parks. His proposed investments will enable people across the commonwealth to enjoy the parks, trails and forests, provide more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and capitalize on economic development opportunities that arise from our natural resources.

