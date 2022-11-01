HARRISBURG – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger on Tuesday announced that state forest campsites will move to a more user friendly, modern registration system Nov. 3.

“We are looking to improve the state forest camping experience by moving to a more modern self-registration process like what we use for state park camping reservations,” Dunn said. “This will allow for a more convenient experience that provides real-time availability information to prospective campers looking to plan an outdoor excursion in our beautiful natural spaces.”

