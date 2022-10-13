HARRISBURG – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced earlier this week that Pennsylvanians are being asked to nominate their favorite trail for the 2023 Trail of the Year.

“Trails are important connectors in our natural spaces, which is why we are excited to receive nominations that share the impact our wonderful trails bring to communities across the commonwealth,” Dunn said. “Thank you to the (Pennsylvania) Trails Advisory Committee for its work to uplift trails in Pennsylvania. I am eager to see which trail comes out on top.”

