Dr. Latika Davis-Jones

HARRISBURG – Dr. Latika Davis-Jones last week was officially confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate as secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).

In this role, Davis-Jones leads the commonwealth’s efforts to reduce substance use disorder (SUD) and problem gambling disorder, with a large focus on expanding access to and increasing the quality of SUD treatment, to help all Pennsylvanians live fulfilling lives free from the disease of addiction.

