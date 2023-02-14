A Pennsylvania appellate court won’t force the Department of State to release private voter information to state Senate Republicans as part of their long-running attempt to investigate the 2020 election.

But the court also left the door open for the GOP to continue seeking voters’ partial Social Security numbers and more.

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

