HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker on Wednesday announced awards totaling more than $5 million in grant funding to support nine youth reentry programs that prepare young Pennsylvanians for employment or post-secondary education and aim to reduce the recidivism rate in Pennsylvania.
The Westmoreland/Fayette Workforce Development Board is one of nine entities that will benefit from the awards as it was granted $651,277.
With this grant funding, nine local workforce development boards (LWDBs) – in partnership with Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system, PA CareerLink offices, community organizations and academic programs – will recruit, re-engage and assist young adults ages 18-24 who were formerly incarcerated or have interacted with Pennsylvania’s judicial system.
“Youth reentry programs not only give young people the tools and meaningful resources needed to gain lifelong skills and a good-paying job, but also help local employers reach an untapped labor pool,” said Walker. “On behalf of L&I, I want to thank the LWDBs for prioritizing young Pennsylvanians’ success and helping them overcome challenges, strengthen their communities and ultimately reach their fullest potential.”
The programs will provide in-demand job training, reentry support services, mentorship, higher education opportunities and family-sustaining career pathways – all of which align with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal of $4 million to invest in probation and parole services for all Pennsylvanians and reduce recidivism in Pennsylvania.
In addition to Westmoreland/Fayette Workforce Development Board, the following LWDBs and youth reentry programs were awarded funding at 100% with Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act statewide activity funds:
- Berks County Workforce Development Board (Berks County) – $800,000;
- Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Development Board (Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, Wyoming counties) – $800,000;
- North Central Workforce Development Board (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter counties) – $256,400;
- South Central Workforce Development Board (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry, York counties) – $450,000;
- Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset counties) – $800,000;
- Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board (Washington, Greene counties) – $300,000;
- Three Rivers Workforce Development Board (Allegheny County) – $799,515, and
- West Central Workforce Development Board (Lawrence, Mercer counties) – $250,000.
The Youth Reentry grant program will be funded for two years through June 2025.
For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, visit the website or follow L&I on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.