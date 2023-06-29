HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker on Wednesday announced awards totaling more than $5 million in grant funding to support nine youth reentry programs that prepare young Pennsylvanians for employment or post-secondary education and aim to reduce the recidivism rate in Pennsylvania.

The Westmoreland/Fayette Workforce Development Board is one of nine entities that will benefit from the awards as it was granted $651,277.

