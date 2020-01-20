It’s all about the kids, according to state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County.
That’s why he successfully pushed to raise the legal age to 21 for tobacco purchases in Pennsylvania. That includes all so-called “vaping” products.
Corman said that vaping, in particular, is at epidemic levels, particularly among teenagers.
“I get it when people say, ‘I can vote and serve in the military at 18, so why can’t I smoke?,’” he said. “I do get it, But this is about the younger kids, ages 13 to 17 — mostly middle schoolers.”
The growing health concerns come from vaping-related illnesses.
State Health Department spokeswoman Brittany Lauffner said last week the commonwealth had 114 cases of vaping-related illness. As of Jan. 7, she said, they included 57 confirmed and 57 possible cases, including one death. Those numbers are based on U.S. Center for Disease Control figures, she said. Those figures and other statistics, Corman said, motivated him to introduce the age 21 for tobacco and vaping product purchases.
Under the new law, which becomes effective July 1, any adult who purchases tobacco or vaping products for an underage person would face the same penalties as an adult who buys alcoholic beverages for a minor.
Moreover, the law makes it illegal for anyone to bring tobacco or vaping gear onto school property.
Corman claimed the tobacco industry supported his move.
“They (tobacco industry) don’t want the bad public relations over this,” he said.
Officials with the American Tobacco Institute, however, could not be reached last week for comment.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, agreed with Corman. While signing the measure into law, the governor said: “I want to make sure kids are not adopting addictive behavior.”
Studies done by Johns Hopkins University indicate that that “vaping” is a gateway to cigarette smoking for many younger people.
“Pennsylvania currently has an above average rate of high school smoking,” the study claimed. “An estimated 244,000 children now under age 18 will eventually die early due to smoking.”
Moreover, 6,000 children are becoming daily smokers every year. Smoking-related health care costs are estimated at $6.38 billion due to smoking.
The study claims that 11.3% of Pennsylvania’s high school aged youth “vape.”
While many undergraduates are under age 21, it could not be determined how area schools — such as St. Vincent College, Seton Hill University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania — are dealing with the issue.
Corman’s district includes both schools, but he did not address the college issue. The Senate majority leader said his concern was centered on stopping middle and high-school aged youth from smoking and “vaping.”
“It’s all about the kids,” Corman stressed.
