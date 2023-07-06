HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Senate recently unanimously confirmed Thomas Cook to serve as Pennsylvania’s first Senate-confirmed state fire commissioner.

In this role, Cook leads the development and operation of Pennsylvania’s emergency service training program and supports the commonwealth’s 2,400 fire departments and personnel.

