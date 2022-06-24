HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of General Services announced last week that more than 280 heavy equipment items from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, or PennDOT, will be up for public purchase during an online auction which began June 20 and ends Tuesday, July 5 at 10 a.m.
The online heavy equipment auction is a great way for the public to get quality, used heavy equipment no longer being used by PennDOT at a fair price. With the recent increased demand and limited supply of these types of items, the online heavy equipment auction is an ideal opportunity for members of the public to add this type of equipment to their operations.
Included among the more than 280 items up for bid are air compressors, snowplow trucks and snowplows, anti-icing trucks, motor graders, excavators, wheel and backhoe loaders, asphalt equipment, single-, tandem- and tri-axle dump trucks, spreaders, skid steers and more.
Interested bidders can view the listing of items currently being updated on www.govplanet.com/penndot. In order to bid on all property currently available, you must register online using the “Register Now” button.
The Pennsylvania Department of General Services State Surplus Property Program is responsible for coordinating the heavy equipment and right-of-way auctions for PennDOT. For more information on the various auctions held by the commonwealth, please visit the online DGS State Surplus Property Program page.
