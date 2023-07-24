PITTSBURGH – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Friday, July 21, that the Environmental Mitigation Community Fund steering committee has finalized the protocol to allocate $5 million in funding for community projects in Beaver County.

The protocol establishes the basic outline of how the Environmental Mitigation Community Fund will be distributed and what entities are eligible to apply for funding.

