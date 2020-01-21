The renamed Pennsylvania Chesapeake Bay State Team is scheduled to meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 30, in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson Building in Harrisburg.
The agenda, broadly, is expected to include:
• Reviewing and discussing progress on Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP);
• Reviewing the Phase 3 WIP implementation strategy;
• Defining roles and expectations for the State Team and action leaders;
• Outlining the next steps and a timeline for success.
This is the first meeting of the group that leads the stakeholder-driven Pennsylvania Clean Water Planning process to meet the Commonwealth’s Chesapeake Bay cleanup obligations since the state’s plan was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Since then, Pennsylvania received comments on the plan from the EPA and there has been a lot of reaction to the plan from other states in the Bay Watershed.
It will also be the first meeting for Jill Whitcomb, the new director of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)’s Chesapeake Bay office.
Whitcomb served as DEP’s representative on the critical Chesapeake Bay Steering Committee Agriculture Workgroup in the Phase III planning process and before that on the Wetlands and Stormwater workgroups.
She also helped manage DEP regulatory programs that address compliance with agriculture and stormwater regulations and requirements, including: NPDES construction, MS4 stormwater pollution prevention program, and CAFO livestock farms; erosion and sedimentation control; post-construction stormwater management; manure management, and nutrient management.
Whitcomb has worked at DEP since 2014. Prior to that service, she was an agriculture conservation technician for the Lancaster County Conservation District for nearly five years and as an agronomy laboratory technician before that in the private sector.
For those who cannot attend in person, register to participate online via Cisco Webex. Join by conference call by calling +1-415-655-003, 798 387 703.
For more information and available handouts, visit the DEP’s Pennsylvania Chesapeake Bay State Team webpage at https://www.dep.pa.gov/PublicParticipation/AdvisoryCommittees/WaterAdvisory/ChesapeakeBayManagementTeam/Pages/default.aspx.
