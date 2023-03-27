MEDIA – Wondering how you can help celebrate Earth Day (April 22) this year? Since 1984, the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) has held an annual Lens on Litter Photo Contest, not to glorify litter, but to call attention to the litter problem in communities across the commonwealth.

Thousands of photos have been submitted over the years depicting Litterbugs at work. Pennsylvanians are again asked to submit photos of unusual or unsightly examples of litter in their neighborhoods for a chance to win up to $500.

