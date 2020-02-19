U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, is working to drum up support for an ambitious package of child welfare proposals after unveiling his plan called “Five Freedoms for America’s Children.”
Casey’s 33-page plan, described on his website, outlines the eponymous “Five Freedoms” he calls on Congress to guarantee children:
- Freedom to be healthy.
- Freedom to be economically secure.
- Freedom to learn.
- Freedom from hunger.
- Freedom to be safe from harm.
Casey calls for every child in America to have quality, affordable health care, recommending automatic Medicaid eligibility from birth through age 18.
He also proposes expanding the Child Tax Credit and allowing parents to claim it monthly; creation of children’s saving accounts, seeded annually with $500 in government contributions, that children can later use in pursuit of a post-secondary education, home ownership or a business enterprise. Those measures, he says, will help ensure that every child in America will have the opportunity for economic security, and to earn a living wage when they reach adulthood.
To bolster children’s freedom to learn, Casey says every family in America should have access to quality, affordable child care and early learning programs. His proposal recommends an additional annual investment of $7 billion to expand affordable child care and early learning programs; an additional investment of $18 billion annually to ensure that Head Start can cover all eligible 3-to-5-year-old children; and a substantial expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to help working families cover the cost of child care.
To support his assertion that no child in America should go to bed hungry or worried about their next meal, Casey’s plan recommends enhancing automatic certification of more children for school meal programs, expanding universal school lunch and breakfast, and increasing retroactive reimbursement of school meals for eligible children who were not initially certified for school meals.
And under the freedom to be safe from harm, Casey proposes that the federal government invest $250 million per year in community-based child abuse prevention; $250 million per year for child protective services; and $250 million per year to state Attorney General offices to prioritize investigation and prosecution of crimes against children.
