WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) on Thursday introduced the Disarm Hate Act to prevent individuals convicted of violent misdemeanor hate crimes from purchasing or possessing firearms.

The bill would address the dangerous gap in current federal law by providing that individuals who have been convicted of a misdemeanor-level hate crime, or received an enhanced sentence for a misdemeanor crime after a judicial finding that they acted with hate or bias motivation, are prohibited from buying or possessing guns. Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) and Maxwell Frost (D-FL).

