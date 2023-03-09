WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA), John Fetterman (D-PA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Wednesday sent a letter to Thomas Vilsack, secretary of the Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Michael Regan, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to address the concerns of farmers and agricultural producers in and around the Norfolk Southern derailment site in East Palestine and Darlington Township.

The senators requested that USDA and EPA deploy resources to the region to help farmers conduct any necessary testing of their soils, plant tissue, and livestock, and to interpret the results of those tests as they pertain to the safety and marketability of their crops and products.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.