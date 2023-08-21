WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) recently sent a letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw regarding the company’s failure to join the Federal Railroad Administration’s Confidential Close Call Reporting System (C3RS).

C3RS allows employees to report near-misses or close calls on railroads when they see them and ensures that the employees cannot be disciplined for reporting these events. Norfolk Southern has not yet joined this program despite saying it would shortly after the derailment affecting East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.