WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) earlier this week announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law to address contaminants like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

The grant funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will enable Pennsylvania to treat polluted water and conduct water quality testing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.