WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA), John Fetterman (D-PA), Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) reintroduced legislation Tuesday to support family members of miners who have passed away due to black lung disease.

Bureaucratic requirements currently place unnecessarily strict burdens of proof on survivors in order to access the benefits to which they are entitled, according to the senators. The Relief for Survivors of Miners Act would ease restrictions to make it easier for miners’ survivors to successfully claim benefits.

