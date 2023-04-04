WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) last week co-sponsored bipartisan, bicameral legislation to help construct and upgrade fire stations across the nation.

The Facilitating Investments Required for Emergency Services to All Towns in Our Nation (FIRE STATION) Act will invest in public safety and security by creating a $750 million fund within the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to build, renovate, and modernize fire and EMS department facilities across the nation.

