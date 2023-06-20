WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and U.S. Reps. John Garamendi (D-CA-8) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) last week introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to strengthen standards for federally funded infrastructure projects by ensuring that critical corrosion prevention work is done by qualified workers using proven techniques.

Corrosion is a leading cause of bridges – including Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge – falling into poor condition. The legislation would also build on a recommendation from the National Transportation Safety Board and direct the Department of Transportation to study and generate best practices for inspecting and addressing corrosion on bridges made of weathering steel, a special type of steel that the former Fern Hollow Bridge had been constructed with.

