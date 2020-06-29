Washington, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) announced recently that 22 Pennsylvania students have received appointments to United States Services Academies, including one — Kiera Flanigan, who was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy — from Westmoreland County.
“Our service academies provide an unparalleled learning experience and receiving an appointment is an honor for any student,” Casey said. “These young people have distinguished themselves in the classroom and in their communities and I am confident that they will represent our great Commonwealth with dignity and honor. I extend my congratulations to these students and their families for these accomplishments.”
The students were nominated by Casey following extensive application and interview processes, and the academies made the final selection for appointments. The academies, which include the U.S. Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval Academies, offer qualified applicants a unique opportunity to obtain a first-rate college education, as well as the chance to serve our country as a commissioned officer in the United States Military. All nominees are selected on merit, with consideration given to character, leadership potential, extracurricular activities and academic ability.
For additional information on the service academy nomination process, visit casey.senate.gov.
