WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-PA, and Pat Toomey, R-PA, are accepting applications from persons interested in being considered for a presidential appointment to the position of U.S. attorney or U.S. marshal in the Eastern, Middle or Western District of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania has a long history of cooperation between its two U.S. senators on filling federal vacancies. Casey and Toomey intend to work with President Joe Biden to continue this tradition.
Both senators share the goal of appointing U.S. Attorneys and Marshals who demonstrate intelligence, extensive prior experience and unquestioned honesty and integrity.
“U.S. attorneys are the chief federal law enforcement officers across our nation, and the U.S. Marshals Service is the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency,” Casey and Toomey said. “Together, they are vital not only for protecting public safety in our local communities, but for enforcing and protecting our federal civil rights. We are pleased to continue our bipartisan work to ensure that the most capable, knowledgeable, and ethical candidates will hold these important positions and uphold the Constitutional rights of all Pennsylvanians.”
In order to be considered for U.S. attorney or U.S. marshal in the Eastern, Middle or Western District of Pennsylvania, visit the following link to fill out and submit an online application: www.casey.senate.gov/usattorney-and-usmarshal.
The deadline for submitting a completed application is Monday, Feb. 8.
For any questions regarding the application process, email judiciary@casey.senate.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.