HARRISBURG – Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver on Monday announced the appointment of Amaya Capellán as the commonwealth’s deputy secretary for information technology and state chief information officer (CIO).

Capellán will lead the Office for Information Technology (OIT), which provides digital product strategy, technology support and customer services to departments under the governor’s jurisdiction and independent agencies that wish to utilize OIT’s services.

