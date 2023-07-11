HARRISBURG – Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver on Monday announced the appointment of Amaya Capellán as the commonwealth’s deputy secretary for information technology and state chief information officer (CIO).
Capellán will lead the Office for Information Technology (OIT), which provides digital product strategy, technology support and customer services to departments under the governor’s jurisdiction and independent agencies that wish to utilize OIT’s services.
In her role, she will lead efforts to improve online services and user experience, be responsible for policies and standards governing the management, use, and transformation of information technology resources, and direct oversight for large, enterprise-wide initiatives such as compute services, shared services, accessibility services, open data and data management, cybersecurity, innovation and enterprise technology support. Capellán will work alongside the governor’s office to create and execute Gov. Josh Shapiro’s vision for customer service transformation.
“Amaya is a proven leader with an impressive track record of digital transformation throughout her career,” Weaver said. “Her breadth of experience delivering results in the private sector will help us advance the Shapiro administration’s priorities for digital transformation and customer service, and further solidify Pennsylvania’s place as a leader among states in information technology.”
The Shapiro administration is committed to transforming state government to serve Pennsylvanians more effectively and efficiently. In May, Shapiro signed an executive order creating the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) within OIT to focus on making it easier for Pennsylvanians to find and interact with the commonwealth’s digital services.
“I am honored for this opportunity to serve in the Shapiro administration,” said Capellán. “I look forward to collaborating across our customer agencies, the governor’s office, CODE PA, and the tech community to transform the technology systems that support the commonwealth’s operations and deliver exceptional digital services for the people of Pennsylvania.”
Capellán has nearly 20 years of professional experience in technology consulting, startups and customer experience. She currently works for Comcast, where she has been instrumental as a leader of the company’s digital transformation for customers. As vice president of product management in Comcast’s technology, product and experience (TPX) unit, Capellán led app strategy, identity management and the servicing and account experience for the Xfinity app, which is available to all of Comcast’s 30 million customers.
In this role she oversaw the launch of the Xfinity App, which combines six apps into one unified platform, a transformation which grew active users from 1 million to 8 million per month.
In other roles at Comcast, she helped launch Xfinity Mobile, Comcast’s wireless service, and then led the strategy, pilot and initial launch of Comcast Business Mobile, tailoring the service and offering for small, mid-size and enterprise customers.
Prior to joining Comcast, Capellán held product leadership and strategy positions at PeopleLinx (a venture-backed business-to-business sales startup), Booz & Company’s Technology and Communications practice, FCB Global (an ad agency) and an e-Learning startup in Madrid, Spain. In these roles, she helped to lead the companies through key moments of transition by working collaboratively to define products, strategies and processes that leveraged technology to drive outcomes.
