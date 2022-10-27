The Fayette County home where the climactic scenes of “The Silence of the Lambs” were filmed is many things – an homage to the Academy Award-winning film, a boutique accommodation, an interactive cinematic destination – but is it haunted?

Owner Chris Rowan is inviting guests to the Laurel Highlands to find out with “The Spirit of Buffalo Bill, an Experiment in Paranormal Profiling,” a special event Sunday, Oct. 30, that will feature Brian J. Cano, a television personality and paranormal researcher who has appeared on SyFy, Travel Channel and History Channel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.