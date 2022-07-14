HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Wednesday commended Gov. Tom Wolf and the General Assembly for approving a state budget that supports and invests in Pennsylvania agriculture and families across the commonwealth.
“I’m grateful to Gov. Wolf for continuing to keep agriculture a priority. This budget, with a nearly 30% increase in agriculture funding from last year, demonstrates the critical role agriculture and the people who care for our food and our environment serve in our commonwealth,” Redding said. “This budget is a testament to the tireless work of our department staff, our partners, and to everyone who works in Pennsylvania agriculture to ensure the safety and well-being of people and animals; protect our land, forests, water, and soil for the future; and power our $132.5 billion industry. Under the Wolf administration, funding to agriculture has increased by nearly $90 million. It’s an illustration of the governor’s commitment to a resilient commonwealth with a rich foundation, rooted in agriculture.”
PA Farm Bill fully funded for fourth round
Wolf brought the first-ever Pennsylvania Farm Bill to fruition in 2019; this year’s budget fully funds the PA Farm Bill for the fourth time at $13.6 million, for a total investment of $54.4 million. The PA Farm Bill is the first state farm bill in the nation; it’s a comprehensive set of programs that resulted from bipartisan action to grow a stronger, more resilient agriculture industry.
Improvements to the PA Farm Bill were approved as part of the state budget – through Wolf’s signing of Senate Bill 1236 – to streamline the administration and function of the Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grant Program, as well as Ag and Youth, Farm to School, and Urban Ag Grant programs.
The PA Farm Bill provides support for the commonwealth’s leading agriculture industry in six categories:
- $3.6 million to increase market opportunities;
- $3 million to protect agricultural infrastructure;
- $2.5 million to remove regulatory burdens;
- $2 million for resources for agricultural business development and succession planning;
- $1.5 million to create more processing capabilities,
- $1 million to strengthen the agriculture workforce.
Committed to conservation
Wolf’s budget establishes the Clean Streams Fund with $220 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which includes:
- $154 million for a new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP) to provide cost-share to farmers,
- $22 million for the existing Nutrient Management Fund which supports technical assistance for nutrient management planning and implementation.
The increased funding will help the department build upon current conservation efforts, including Pennsylvania’s longstanding partnership with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and Conservation Districts.
Prepared for agricultural disasters
In response to the department’s work to combat highly pathogenic avian influenza in the commonwealth, $31 million was prioritized to help impacted poultry producers and industry recover.
Additional support for agricultural preparedness and response provides $6 million – an increase of $4 million – for the animal diagnostic laboratory system laboratories at Penn State and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine to protect the commonwealth’s farms and food system.
For more about agriculture in Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.