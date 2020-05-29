HARRISBURG — Legislation to modernize the Fish Code and help anglers comply with state licensure requirements was approved unanimously by the Senate’s Game and Fisheries Committee, state Sen. Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny/Westmoreland) said.
“The measure will modernize how fishing licenses are displayed and square statute with regulations adopted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission,” Brewster said.
Brewster said the bill (Senate Bill 1074) would delete the phrase “written in ink” so that an angler could use his or her mobile device to prove that they are licensed. Brewster authored the bill to make it easier for fisherman and women to comply with law and regulations. A person who is licensed to fish does not have to display his or her license but must have the license in possession.
Brewster serves as Democratic chair of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee.
