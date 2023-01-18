PITTSBURGH — Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWPA) has received a $1.8 million grant to provide no-cost, virtual and in-person mental health care, counseling services, and in-person clinics to teens, coinciding with the implementation of evidence-informed mentoring programs across five locations in Allegheny County to address and tackle root causes of violence while preparing them for great futures.

On Jan. 11, then-Gov. Tom Wolf announced more than $100 million in state funding to support 127 projects focused on gun violence prevention efforts, including the $1.8 million for BGCWPA. The funding comes through the Pennsylvania Commission for Crime and Delinquency’s Violence and Intervention program, and is intended to reduce gun and group violence across the state of Pennsylvania.

