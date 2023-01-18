PITTSBURGH — Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWPA) has received a $1.8 million grant to provide no-cost, virtual and in-person mental health care, counseling services, and in-person clinics to teens, coinciding with the implementation of evidence-informed mentoring programs across five locations in Allegheny County to address and tackle root causes of violence while preparing them for great futures.
On Jan. 11, then-Gov. Tom Wolf announced more than $100 million in state funding to support 127 projects focused on gun violence prevention efforts, including the $1.8 million for BGCWPA. The funding comes through the Pennsylvania Commission for Crime and Delinquency’s Violence and Intervention program, and is intended to reduce gun and group violence across the state of Pennsylvania.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs exists to help kids reach their potential and this critical funding will enable us to address a significant cause of teen violence – the lack of mental health and mentoring support,” said President and CEO Chris Watts. “Together with our partners in this effort, Sarah Heinz House and Vitable Health, we will work to serve more teens in the communities that need it most, including downtown Pittsburgh, the northside, and the Mon Valley.”
According to Mayor Ed Gainey’s proposed Plan for Peace, in recent years, violent crime had been on a downward trend, however, post-pandemic, we have experienced a rise of 4% in 2021 which continued to trend upward in 2022.
More alarming still is that from a historic low in 2019, homicides have increased over the last few years. In Pittsburgh, homicides have risen from 37 in 2019 to 51 in 2020 and 56 in 2021. The U.S. Surgeon General recently stated that U.S. teens are experiencing a mental health crisis and according to the National Institute of Justice, trauma experienced in early life can result in significant, long-lasting negative psychological, behavioral, social effects including risk for delinquency and adult criminality, substance abuse, poor school performance and further victimization.
Mental health and mentoring support have been shown to increase resiliency and have a positive effect on youth outcomes.
The grant provides funds for a program coordinator position as well as Mentoring Success Coaches and other support staff intended to build relationships with youth, families and communities. Additionally, 150 BGCWPA teens will have access to virtual and in-person physical and mental health care via Vitable Health through a network of local medical professionals, including mental health counselors seven days a week and mobile app access 24/7.
The mentoring program is focused on teaching important life skills, building trusting relationships and preparing for professional opportunities. The grant also helps remove barriers that hinder engagement in services and programs by providing free access to our programs and transportation to all participants.
“The program and service plan will allow young people to be a positive member of their community while developing professional leadership and social emotional skills,” said Senior Director of Community Programs Kara Petrosky. “The funding will enable BGCWPA and partnering organizations to engage teens in services that help to prevent gun or group violence.”
Since 1888, BGCWPA has served youth throughout western Pennsylvania. Consisting of 14 clubhouse locations and more than a dozen partner sites in Allegheny and Somerset counties, two standalone workforce development locations and three Great Futures Preschool sites, BGCWPA serves thousands of youth annually.
BGCWPA, one of the largest and most comprehensive providers of before- and after-school and summer day camp programming in the region, is a licensed childcare provider, and offers scholarships to families in need. Programming includes academic literacy, STEM enrichment, sports and recreational activities and mentoring. Additionally, BGCWPA serves young adults ages 14-24 through workforce development programming. Learn more at www.bgcwpa.org.
