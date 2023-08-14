WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Bob Casey (D-PA), along with U.S. Reps. Guy Reschenthaler (R-14) and Summer Lee (D-12), recently introduced a bill to designate the new Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Monroeville as the Henry Parham VA Clinic.

Henry Parham was a Pennsylvania veteran who served during the D-Day landings June 7, 1944. At the time of his passing in 2021, Parham was believed to be the last surviving African American combat veteran to serve at the D-Day landings. At age 21, Parham was drafted into the Army and joined 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, a segregated Army unit of approximately 700 African American soldiers, in preparation for the D-Day invasions. On June 6, 1944, the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion landed at Omaha Beach and for two months, Private First Class Parham and the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion stood watch over Omaha Beach, keeping the pipeline of incoming supplies and Allied troops secure before returning to the United States in September 1944.

