Beth Farnham has announced she is running a write-in campaign for Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District. She asks voters to write in her name and fill in the corresponding oval instead of voting for John Joyce.
“I ran for, and was elected as an Adams County Democratic Committee member for the first time this spring. Therefore, my biggest contributions have been to represent my constituency of Conewago Township, Precinct 1 at the meetings, to organize a Democratic Committee booth at the South Mountain Fair, and to promote other Democratic campaigns.
“However, as soon as I discovered that the Democratic candidate for U.S. representative, 13th District, had dropped out of the race and there was no organized write-in campaign, I organized my write-in campaign against incumbent Rep. John Joyce. I will not hand over our democracy and my bodily autonomy to the John Joyces of Congress, whose interests and votes align with those of former President Donald Trump and state Sen. Douglas Mastriano.
“My skill sets from previous employment as a lender, a public school teacher, and an administrator have prepared me immensely for parsing meaning from long documents, arguing for or against their merits and deficiencies, and effectively disseminating the pertinent information to my constituency.
“Protecting our precious democracy is paramount to me. We almost lost it on Jan. 6, 2021, when the sanctity of the American voting process was violently disrupted at the instigation of a man who would not accept that he lost the presidential election. This has sharpened my resolve to do all I can to safeguard American democracy. Certainly my opponent, incumbent Rep. John Joyce, does nothing to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States’ as he not only fails to condemn the Jan. 6 insurrection, but also the despicable actions and words of former President Trump leading up to and during the attack, as evidenced in the recent Jan. 6 committee hearings. Worse, Rep. Joyce voted against certifying the lawful election of President Joe Biden despite having no valid legal or constitutional basis to do so. Ironically, he had no issue with the same Pennsylvania voter ballots being counted to re-elect him.
“Therefore, my top priorities in Congress would be to enact legislation to strengthen our democracy, such as ehe Electoral Count Act, introduced in the House of Representatives, as well as expanding the Voting Rights Act. Additionally, I would promote legislation that protects bodily autonomy, provides universal health care, and supports public health measures. Beyond that, I will advance legislation that is commensurate with the ideals of the Democratic National Committee found here: https://democrats.org/where-we-stand/party-platform/.
“A vote for me is a vote for the American ideals of individual worth, equal rights, liberty, enfranchisement, and majority rule, once promised by our Founding Fathers, improved by the marching generations and manifested in you.”
