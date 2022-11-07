Beth Farnham has announced she is running a write-in campaign for Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District. She asks voters to write in her name and fill in the corresponding oval instead of voting for John Joyce.

“I ran for, and was elected as an Adams County Democratic Committee member for the first time this spring. Therefore, my biggest contributions have been to represent my constituency of Conewago Township, Precinct 1 at the meetings, to organize a Democratic Committee booth at the South Mountain Fair, and to promote other Democratic campaigns.

