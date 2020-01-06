Area DirecTV subscribers can again watch Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE-TV.
In a joint statement Sunday, Hearst Television, parent company of WTAE, and AT&T, which owns DirecTV, announced a new multi-year retransmission agreement.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“All Hearst-owned stations are returning to any impacted AT&T homes today,” the statement noted.
As part of the pact, AT&T will provide coverage to Hearst customers in 26 markets.
“Hearst and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience,” the statement said.
