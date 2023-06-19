HARRISBURG — The deadline for older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022 has been extended from June 30 to Dec. 31, Acting Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne announced last week.

Claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program are encouraged to file their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. This online filing option makes it easy for the Pennsylvanians who annually benefit from the program to submit their applications.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.