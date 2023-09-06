American Lung Association

The American Lung Association in Pennsylvania has announced the start of its 2024-25 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in Pennsylvania with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.

“We have wonderful research institutions and leading-edge researchers in Pennsylvania,” said Caroline Hutchinson, executive director for the American Lung Association in Pennsylvania. “The Lung Association is committed to supporting the best scientific minds to help develop solutions to alleviate the burden of lung disease. We encourage researchers throughout the state to apply for these grants.”

