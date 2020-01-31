Allegheny Health Network (AHN) has opened a new comprehensive cancer center that brings AHN’s Cancer Institute to the Westmoreland County community.
Located at 6321 Route 30 and Agnew Road near Jeannette, adjoining AHN Hempfield — Neighborhood Hospital, AHN Cancer Institute — Hempfield is part of a $300-million investment in cancer services by Highmark Health and AHN that includes a new academic cancer center at Allegheny General Hospital that is slated to open later this year.
Over the past year, AHN has also opened neighborhood cancer centers in Monroeville, Butler County, Beaver County and Erie, while expanding its Robinson Township cancer center.
As the U.S. population continues to grow older and more diverse, the number of cancer diagnoses is rising. About 1.8 million new cancer cases — 80,000 in Pennsylvania alone — are expected to be diagnosed in 2020, according to the American Cancer Society.
In addition, as cancer treatment advances, the number of survivors is growing. There are an estimated 18 million cancer survivors in the United States today, with that number expected to rise to nearly 22 million by 2030, according to the National Cancer Institute. Those survivors will need surveillance, and often additional treatment, throughout their survivorship.
Designed to support a patient-centered care model, the 34,000 square foot, two-story cancer center provides a wide spectrum of clinical and support services, including state-of-the-art radiation oncology capabilities, medical oncology and infusion therapy, nutritional counseling, social services and access to cancer clinical trials.
The center’s décor uses natural light and soft colors to create a calming atmosphere for patients and their families, with quiet exam rooms and comfortable waiting areas.
Imaging tests are an integral part of a cancer patient’s treatment. A complete array of imaging tests is available in the same building as AHN Cancer Institute — Hempfield, allowing for maximum patient convenience. Available tests include X-ray, CT scan, bone density testing, screening mammography and ultrasound.
In addition to the cancer center, a full complement of AHN physician offices are located on-site, giving patients with access to other specialties for their comprehensive health needs.
Practices onsite include physicians specializing in primary and express care, bariatric surgery, behavioral health, cardiology and cardiac surgery, general surgery, breast surgery, neurosurgery, podiatry, neurology, thoracic surgery, vascular surgery, OBGYN and maternal-fetal medicine.
AHN Hempfield — Neighborhood Hospital is a fully licensed hospital that will provide 24/7 access to care. Staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and other experienced health care professionals, the facility will include an emergency department and a 10-bed inpatient unit for observation and short-stay use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.