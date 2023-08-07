Agriculture Secretary Redding visits Fayette County farm

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Friday visited the market at Duda’s Farm in Brownsville, Fayette County, a participating partner in Pennsylvania’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
The program provides Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and families with vouchers to purchase fresh, local fruit and vegetables at farmers markets and farm stands statewide.
“In a state as resource-rich as Pennsylvania, no one should go hungry,” Redding said. “Our Farmers Market Nutrition Programs are part of the Shapiro administration’s commitment to connecting farmers to the nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians who may not know where their next meal will come from, and ensuring that fresh, locally grown, nutritious food is available to them.”
The budget bill Gov. Josh Shapiro signed last week makes critical investments in the future of agriculture and the physical and economic health and wellbeing of Pennsylvania seniors and families, according to state officials. The historic expansion of the Property Tax or Rent Rebate program further eases the burden of rising costs on Pennsylvania’s seniors.
Some of these budget investments that impact agriculture, seniors and families with children include:
- $2 million in the Fresh Food Financing Initiative that will contribute to better health outcomes by improving access to PA-grown, processed and produced foods;
- $2 million to fund the State Food Purchase Program to provide state funds for emergency food assistance for low-income Pennsylvanians, and
From June through September each year, the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs provide low-income seniors and eligible participants in the WIC program with vouchers they can redeem through the end of November for Pennsylvania-grown fruit, vegetables, and fresh-cut herbs from approved farm markets and farm stands across the commonwealth. Vouchers are distributed to participants through WIC clinics, and for seniors through Area Agencies on Aging and county aging services partners.
The value of vouchers redeemed through the FMNP program and dollars directly supporting Pennsylvania farmers who participate in the program is more than $3.5 million annually.
Those seeking to redeem vouchers or support farms who accept them can search for participating farm markets on the free PA FMNP Market Locator App, available through android and Apple app stores.
Pennsylvania farmers interested in participating in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program and being part of the solution to food insecurity in the community are encouraged to apply. There are more than 1,000 approved farmers across the state.
While there are a few bipartisan priorities awaiting further legislative language – representing less than 1% of the overall investment in this budget – Shapiro administration officials said the administration fully expects the House and Senate to deliver that language to the governor, as well as funding for Pennsylvania state-related institutions – the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State University, Lincoln University and Temple University.
