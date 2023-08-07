Agriculture Secretary Redding visits Fayette County farm

Dawn Plummer, Food Policy Council director; state Rep. Ryan Warner (R-52); Andrew Duda, Duda Farms; Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding; Darrell Becker, Fayette County Farm Bureau president; Mark Duda, owner of Duda Farms; Shelia Christopher, executive director of Hunger-Free Pennsylvania, and Kevin Hancock, special adviser to the Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging. Redding on Friday toured the market at Duda’s Farm in Brownsville, Fayette County, a participating partner in Pennsylvania’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Friday visited the market at Duda’s Farm in Brownsville, Fayette County, a participating partner in Pennsylvania’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

The program provides Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and families with vouchers to purchase fresh, local fruit and vegetables at farmers markets and farm stands statewide.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.