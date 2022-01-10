Agriculture Secretary: PA Farm Show harvesting investments in future

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by youth agriculture leaders to open the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show on Saturday, Jan. 8, showcasing how hands-on learning opportunities are shaping the next generation of agriculturalists.
The PA Farm Show runs through Jan. 15 and is the largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof in the nation, with nearly 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits and 300 commercial exhibits.
“This Farm Show is a tribute to all who keep agriculture moving, especially our youth who are the future of the industry,” said Redding.
“This year’s Farm Show theme is ‘Harvesting More.’ This past year, it has been a privilege to meet the individuals who embody ‘Harvesting More.’ The faces of Pennsylvania agriculture are rural and urban. They are livestock producers, urban gardeners, food processors, charitable food system partners, youth and more. Each story is unique, but there is commonality in our mission: Feeding the commonwealth and the world.
“We are ‘Harvesting More,’ together, and the programming and professional development associated with the Pennsylvania Farm Show is harvesting a bright future for Pennsylvania agriculture.”
At the opening ceremony, Redding was joined by PA 4-H State Council President Olivia Jumper; PA FFA State President Abigail O’Neill and PA Farm Show Junior Committee member Jessica Herr.
For Jumper, a Greensburg native, the PA Farm Show serves as an opportunity to “Harvest More.”
To her, “More” encompasses both agricultural and other educational exhibits on display. Sewing, robotics, art and hundreds of other exhibitions bring the Farm Show to life. To Jumper, the Farm Show is as dynamic and diverse as the visitors it serves.
Through 4-H, Jumper has become involved in horseback riding, cooking and leadership clubs. The skills she’s gained from the organization will help her pursue a degree in English with hopes to one day become an English teacher to share her passions with the next generation.
Pennsylvania agriculture is a $132.5-billion industry that supports nearly 53,000 farms and more than 593,000 jobs each year. To ensure agriculture’s prosperity for food to remain available, accessible and affordable, a new generation of agricultural workers is needed as farmers retire and new technology-based positions become available.
In recognition of workforce needs, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration created a 15-member Commission for Agriculture Excellence and proceeded to invest heavily in the future of the industry through Pennsylvania Farm Bill programs such as the Ag & Youth Grant Program, Farm to School Program and Farm Vitality Grant Program.
Parents and caregivers of children are encouraged to seek out opportunities for hands-on agriculture experiences to foster an early appreciation of this life-sustaining industry. Careers in agriculture offer opportunities in science, technology, conservation, engineering, business and traditional farming. It is meaningful work that provides food to families across the commonwealth and the world.
Hands-on youth opportunities at the PA Farm Show include:
• Become an AgExplorer, joining virtually or in person;
• Discover opportunities to engage with agricultural youth organizations;
• Visit the “So You Want Be a Farmer” area;
• Watch 4-H and FFA demonstrations on the Lancaster Farming Stage;
• Check out DIY STEM activities, cooking demonstrations and more on the PA Farm Show Facebook page;
• Visit farmers and farmers markets participating in the PA Farm Show Trail;
• Discover the Calving Corner, learn about newborn calf care virtually or in person;
• Participate in the Agri-Magic Show.
To stay up-to-date on PA Farm Show news, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.
