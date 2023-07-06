HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro succeeded in persuading House Democrats to pass a $45.5 billion state spending plan Wednesday night after pledging to line-item veto his own proposal to use public money to fund vouchers to private schools.

Shapiro had previously used the promise of the school voucher program to bring Republicans in control of the Senate to pass a budget that included several Democratic priorities. The about-face has angered conservatives who contend Shapiro double-crossed them.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for their free newsletters.

