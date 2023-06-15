Fetterman speaks during hearing

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks Wednesday, June 14, during a Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Wednesday participated in a Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing with Shailen Bhatt, administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), which covers the design, construction and maintenance of the nation’s roads.

Fetterman used his time to discuss critical issues facing Pennsylvania, first focusing on the Interstate 95 overpass collapse that occurred Sunday in northeast Philadelphia. Fetterman commended the quick delivery of $3 million in emergency relief funds and compared it to the swift response to the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in western Pennsylvania last year.

