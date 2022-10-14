HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman on Wednesday highlighted the Department of State’s (DOS) commitment to transparency about the election administration process in Pennsylvania and provided an update for voters on what’s new since the May primary for the Nov. 8 general election.

“Over the last several years, the election landscape in Pennsylvania has been transformed by legislation such as the bipartisan Act 77, which brought no-excuse mail-in voting to the commonwealth, and by myriad court rulings,” Chapman said. “I want to ensure voters understand not only their rights and their options to cast their ballot in this midterm election, but also what happens behind the scenes so they can feel confident in our election system and in the final results.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.