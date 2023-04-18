HARRISBURG – The Shapiro administration recently announced Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen is being honored as 2023 Pediatrician of the Year by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (PA AAP).
The chapter gives this award annually to recognize a pediatric fellow who exemplifies the ideals of the profession and advocates for children’s health and increased access to health services.
“Congratulations Dr. Bogen for being honored as the 2023 Pediatrician of the Year,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “Dr. Bogen has dedicated her career to caring for children and their families, a task she continues to carry on now as acting secretary of health for all Pennsylvanians. She is a shining example of the commitment to excellence I looked for in appointing qualified cabinet members dedicated to serving our residents.”
Before joining the commonwealth, Bogen was the director of the Allegheny County Health Department. Prior to that appointment, she was a member of the Pittsburgh region medical and research community for more than two decades. She held a primary academic appointment as professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh, and secondary appointments in psychiatry and clinical and translational science. Bogen also served as the vice chair of education for the Department of Pediatrics at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. She was one of the founders of the Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank and served as the organization’s volunteer medical director until assuming her role at the state.
