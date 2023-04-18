HARRISBURG – The Shapiro administration recently announced Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen is being honored as 2023 Pediatrician of the Year by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (PA AAP).

The chapter gives this award annually to recognize a pediatric fellow who exemplifies the ideals of the profession and advocates for children’s health and increased access to health services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.