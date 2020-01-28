The average price of gasoline across western Pennsylvania was 7 cents cheaper last week at $2.764 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
All states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region saw gas prices decrease on the week. These five states saw the largest declines at the pump in the region and nation: Pennsylvania (minus-6 cents), Delaware (-5 cents), North Carolina (-5 cents), Maryland (-5 cents) and West Virginia (-4 cents).
Pump price declines are likely to extend through the end of the month as gasoline stocks continue to grow in the region. With a 100,000-barrel build, regional gasoline stocks sit at 65.3 million barrels. Gasoline stocks have been steadily building since mid-November, paving the way for cheaper gas prices for the region.
This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.764
Average price during the week of Jan. 20, 2020 — $2.838
Average price during the week of Jan. 28, 2019 — $2.471
The average price last week in Latrobe was $2.653.
The national gas price average is $2.51, which is 3 cents cheaper than last week, 4 cents less than last month, and 25 cents more than a year ago. Gas prices have continued to drop over the last week as gasoline stocks grew again, measuring at 260 million barrels — the highest stock level ever recorded by the EIA since it began recording the data in 1990.
The increase in inventory is pairing with lower seasonal demand for cheaper prices for motorists nationwide. The EIA estimates that demand grew slightly from 8.56 million b/d to 8.66 million b/d. However, the current rate is lower than last year’s 8.87 million b/d at this time.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate dropped by $1.40 to settle at $54.19. Crude prices dropped last week after market concerns increased due to the growing impact of the coronavirus on global travel. If global travel demand decreases, global crude demand would likely follow suit and result in lower global crude consumption. If market concerns regarding the virus continue to grow this week, crude prices could drop further.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
