A Soldier’s Hands (ASH) is proud to announce it will be a Carry The Load (CTL) nonprofit partner for the 2022 Memorial May campaign. As a part of CTL’s Continuum of Care program, this partnership helps raise awareness and funds that are essential to helping our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. ASH plans to walk with CTL in the East Coast route from Washington Crossing to Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. All are welcome to join on this 18-mile stretch, or any of the shorter walks. The route stops in Yardley for a rally celebrating the walkers.
“Partnering with Carry The Load helps provide our supporters and people all over the world with a meaningful way to honor and remember those who sacrifice for our freedom,” says Trish Shallenberger, founder and executive Director of ASH.
Supporters are encouraged to join ASH’s team at http://www.carrytheload.org/goto/ASH_2022 to raise funds and participate. One hundred percent of funds raised through ASH’s team page now through Memorial Day will go directly to ASH to support its mission.
“The funds we raise this year will go toward serving our deployed military units. Our 2022 goal is to acknowledge 5,000 troops with care packages and the all-important mail call,” says Shallenberger
People of all ages can participate by walking with CTL’s national relay team, attending one of its 100 rally locations, hosting a Carry It Anywhere event, organizing a youth Carry The Flag activity, and fundraising for our nation’s heroes.
“We exist to unite the country through one common purpose of honoring the lives of those who have gone before us,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of CTL and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “This spirit of collaboration among our non-profit partners helps improve the lives of so many today and for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.