ABOUT A SOLDIER’S HANDS: A Soldier’s Hands is a 501©3 nonprofit founded in 2007 by Trish Shallenberger. An empty seat on a flight next to a young man heading to Iraq led to the commitment of serving our deployed troops. ASH’s mission is to serve entire military units, one at a time, so that no one goes without a mail call.

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD: Carry The Load is a 501©3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load’s mission is to provide active ways to honor and remember the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. It focuses on three outreach programs: Awareness, Continuum of Care and Education. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org or news.carrytheload.org.