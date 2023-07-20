HARRISBURG — The state House will once again be tied at 101-101 following the resignation of a western Pennsylvania Democrat.

State Rep. Sara Innamorato (D., Allegheny) told Spotlight PA that she had resigned from office as she pursues her campaign to be the next Allegheny County executive. She sent a resignation letter to Speaker Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia) Wednesday morning.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for their free newsletters.

