HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) recently awarded $9.5 million in grant funding to Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies to support a first-of-its-kind reentry program designed to help individuals formerly incarcerated in federal prisons pursue family-sustaining employment and ultimately reduce recidivism in Pennsylvania.

With grant funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration and in partnership with L&I, Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies will lead a robust system of job training, skills-development and support services within minimum- and low-security federal prisons and reentry centers, tailored to improve employment outcomes for reentrants and address specific labor shortages across the commonwealth – a key priority of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal.

