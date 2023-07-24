PITTSBURGH – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll was joined Thursday by regional and transportation-industry leaders to discuss the importance of transportation investments and provide an update on progress the department and its industry partners have made on roads and bridges across the state.
Additionally, Carroll noted that the state budget passed in the state Senate and House includes Gov. Josh Shapiro’s priority to make $125 million more available for infrastructure projects this year alone, while funding nearly 400 new state troopers and new equipment for the Pennsylvania State Police.
“Under the direction of Gov. Shapiro, PennDOT is doing tremendous work across Pennsylvania to make travel safer and smoother,” Carroll said. “We look forward to the Senate returning the state budget bill to the governor’s desk so we can match critical federal dollars and put even more investments into action for our residents and our economy.”
From January through June, 403 bridges were put out for bid to be repaired, replaced, or preserved by PennDOT or industry forces. Seventy-four state and local bridges were completed so far this year, two of which went out for bid this year. Additionally, from January through July 10, nearly 1,200 roadway miles were improved by department or partner crews. This includes 352 miles of paving.
“When I was first elected 12 years ago, I committed to investing in our infrastructure and ensuring that the roads and bridges that millions of people rely on were in the very best condition they could be,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “While we dedicated county funding to projects, we couldn’t have made the progress that we’ve made without the support and investment by our state and federal officials.”
Thursday’s event was held at the Route 3027 Smithfield Street bridge preservation project, funded through nearly $9.5 million in state investments.
The bridge project is one of more than 1,500 projects worth over $9 billion currently or expected to be underway on state-maintained roads this year. From January through June, 126 construction contracts for highway, bridge and other improvement projects were completed statewide through PennDOT’s private-sector partners. This is in addition to work by department maintenance crews.
“While it might be a challenge to navigate around the greater Pittsburgh area this summer due to the many highway construction projects, the transportation funds provided by both the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the state Legislature are providing the kind of funding needed to modernize our community’s aging and overburdened infrastructure,” said Rich Barcaskey, executive director of the Constructors Association of Western Pennsylvania.
As construction projects continue, the traveling public should anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and to take turns merging into the open lane.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
