PITTSBURGH – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll was joined Thursday by regional and transportation-industry leaders to discuss the importance of transportation investments and provide an update on progress the department and its industry partners have made on roads and bridges across the state.

Additionally, Carroll noted that the state budget passed in the state Senate and House includes Gov. Josh Shapiro’s priority to make $125 million more available for infrastructure projects this year alone, while funding nearly 400 new state troopers and new equipment for the Pennsylvania State Police.

