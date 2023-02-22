HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Monday announced $6.5 million in grant funding is available to enable more high school students to enroll in dual credit programs across the commonwealth. Dual credit programs enable high school students to earn both high school and postsecondary credit.

“Dual credit programs provide learners with access to postsecondary coursework and experiences without accumulating future debt,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “These programs allow students to enter colleges or universities ahead of the curve, with credits in hand, ready to approach more rigorous classes earlier in their postsecondary career.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.