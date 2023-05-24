HARRISBURG – The Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) filed public assistance fraud charges against 55 individuals during April. The restitution owed to the commonwealth in these cases totals $291,826. Additional cost savings will be realized as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded.

“OSIG’s agents have worked tirelessly to safeguard the public’s trust, and I commend them for their work,” said Lucas M. Miller, state inspector general.

