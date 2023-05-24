HARRISBURG – The Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) filed public assistance fraud charges against 55 individuals during April. The restitution owed to the commonwealth in these cases totals $291,826. Additional cost savings will be realized as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded.
“OSIG’s agents have worked tirelessly to safeguard the public’s trust, and I commend them for their work,” said Lucas M. Miller, state inspector general.
OSIG investigates and prosecutes public assistance fraud and conducts collection activities for the public benefits programs administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS).
During April, OSIG filed felony charges of fraudulently receiving public assistance against a total of 47 individuals and misdemeanor charges against eight separate individuals. It is alleged that these individuals misrepresented themselves and fraudulently received taxpayer-funded public benefits to which they were not entitled.
If convicted, the maximum penalty defendants face for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000. In the case of SNAP, cash assistance, or subsidized daycare fraud, defendants also face a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.
Anonymously report suspected welfare fraud on the OSIG website or call the Welfare Fraud Tipline: 1-800-932-0582.
