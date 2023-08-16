WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) recently announced $50 million for a neighborhood revitalization grant for the Bedford Dwellings Housing Complex and surrounding Hill District neighborhood.

The grant will be used to rehabilitate affordable housing at Bedford Dwellings, as well as make investments to create a neighborhood that is vibrant, well-connected to services and public transportation, and is safe and welcoming for Pittsburgh residents.

