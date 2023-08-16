WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) recently announced $50 million for a neighborhood revitalization grant for the Bedford Dwellings Housing Complex and surrounding Hill District neighborhood.
The grant will be used to rehabilitate affordable housing at Bedford Dwellings, as well as make investments to create a neighborhood that is vibrant, well-connected to services and public transportation, and is safe and welcoming for Pittsburgh residents.
The revitalization plan is the culmination of years of intensive engagement and collaborative work between the Pittsburgh city officials, neighborhood residents, local organizations, development partners and other community stakeholders. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant Program and will be awarded through the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh. In December 2022, the Pittsburgh City Council approved an additional $31 million investment if the housing authority won this grant.
“Housing is more than just a roof over your head; it’s the place where safety, well-being and community start. As the foundation of a neighborhood, housing determines whether businesses can thrive, the potential of future economic development and the sense of community residents that feel,” said Casey. “Community leaders in the Hill District have been working tirelessly for years to reimagine Bedford Dwellings into a neighborhood anchor where residents can live, work and play in a vibrant and safe environment, and with this funding, they can make that vision a reality.”
“Housing is a human right, and this massive investment will help create more affordable housing in Pittsburgh and improve the conditions of this complex and neighborhood,” Fetterman said. “As a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, which covers housing issues, I’ll always fight to make sure every Pennsylvanian has access to safe and affordable housing.”
