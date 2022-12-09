PITTSBURGH – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected two loaded guns Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the airport’s security checkpoint.

The first gun caught Wednesday was in a carry-on bag belonging to a West Newton man. The second gun caught was an antique .22 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets. It marked the 25th and 26th guns caught at the airport so far this calendar year. The incidents were not related.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.