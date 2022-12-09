PITTSBURGH – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected two loaded guns Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the airport’s security checkpoint.
The first gun caught Wednesday was in a carry-on bag belonging to a West Newton man. The second gun caught was an antique .22 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets. It marked the 25th and 26th guns caught at the airport so far this calendar year. The incidents were not related.
The second gun was detected in the front pocket of a laptop bag belonging to a man from Clarksburg, W.Va. The man told officials that the gun belonged to his wife’s grandmother and he did not know that he had it with him or how it came to be in his laptop bag.
When the gun was spotted, TSA officers notified the Allegheny County Police who confiscated the gun.
When a traveler brings a gun to the airport checkpoint, the U.S. States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania requests county sheriffs to rescind a resident’s firearm concealed carry license due to negligence.
“Our officers are good at their jobs, however it is extremely disappointing to continue to see individuals bringing guns to our security checkpoints,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Bringing a gun to a security checkpoint means that we will issue a stiff financial civil penalty that can run into the thousands of dollars.”
TSA detected 32 firearms at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints in 2017, 34 in 2018, 35 in 2019, 21 in 2020, 32 in 2021, and 26 thus far this year.
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty of up to $14,000 to individuals who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating or aggravating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.
Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane with checked baggage. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, and travelers should check into firearm laws before they decide to travel with their guns. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints delay travelers from getting to their gates.
Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2021, about 86% were loaded.
